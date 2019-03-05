Highway 401 reopened between Brighton and Cobourg

By Kyle Ellington

BELLEVILLE – All lanes of Highway 401 between Brighton and Cobourg were reopened late Tuesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash that closed the busy highway for several hours.

Northumberland OPP reported at about 4:30 p.m. that both eastbound and westbound lanes had been reopened.

The collision involving tractor-trailers and cars took place at Northumberland County Road 25 near Colborne. Police say there were no major injuries.

Whiteout conditions caused the collision, the OPP said.

