Police use snowmobiles to reach stranded motorists

By Kyle Ellington

BELLEVILLE – Northumberland OPP had to use snowmobiles to reach stranded motorists stuck on Highway 401 after a multi-vehicle collision closed the westbound lanes Tuesday between Brighton and Cobourg.

Police say an incredible amount of snowfall and gusty winds caused whiteout conditions and they responded to 35 weather-related accidents along the highway.

There were no major injuries, according to an OPP press release.

Northumberland OPP are warning drivers of sudden weather changes during the winter can cause poor road conditions and motorists should ensure that their vehicles are prepared for driving conditions.

