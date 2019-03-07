Local

City holds public open house to discuss Downtown Commons plan

  • March 7, 2019 at 9:22 am

By Alan-Michael Steele

BELLEVILLE – The city of Belleville is hosting an open house meeting to showcase development plans for the Downtown Commons area around city hall.

The event will be taking place in the gallery of the Belleville Library at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The open house will showcase plans for redeveloping Market Square and re-purpose the Memorial Arena and city properties along the waterfront. Comments from city residents will be presented to city council during the March 25th council session.

More to come.

