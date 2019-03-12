Woman charged with careless driving after 401 accident

By Liam Radford

BELLEVILLE – A 51-year-old Quebec woman has been charged with careless driving after the tractor-trailer she was driving crashed over the median and closed the westbound 401 near Brighton for almost 24 hours. The westbound lanes opened again around 9 a.m. Monday.

Police say the truck was going too fast for weather conditions while traveling eastbound on the 401 near County Road 30 Sunday morning. The driver lost control of the truck and crashed into the median of the highway, flipping the trailer onto the westbound side. The trailer then started spilling hot tar it was carrying onto the road.

The accident left the road closed until 9 a.m. on Monday while Northumberland OPP and clean-up crews worked to get the road open. No one was reported injured in the crash.

