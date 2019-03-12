Live chat: How to improve Loyalist pub night

By Thomas Goyer

BELLEVILLE The Loyalist journalism program will be holding a live chat on Thursday at 6 p.m. to start a discussion about the weekly pub on campus.

The pub incites many opinions from students for several years. QNetNews wants to hear what you think should be done. Many people have asked what can be done to improve the schools only late night entertainment.

The live chat will be a chance to suggest and discuss ideas and possibilities, including changing the format, changing the day from Thursday to Friday, adding more variety in the themes and bringing in more entertainment.

Student government president Scott Rook and incoming president Alicia Douglas will be online to answer questions and hear your suggestions.

Comments