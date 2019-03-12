New Ontario infrastructure package announced Tuesday

By Liam Radford

BELLEVILLE – A new $30 billion funding program for infrastructure was announced Tuesday by Ontario‘s infrastructure minister, Monte McNaughton.

The program will last 10 years and is split into four parts, each focusing on a different aspect of infrastructure. The first funding section focuses on developing rural and northern areas, including communities with fewer than 100,000 people.

These communities will have eight weeks starting Monday to nominate road and bridge projects to receive some of the funding. The funding will be cost-shared between the federal, provincial and municipal government with the provincial government accounting for 33 per cent of the funding for each project.

The next three parts of the program will be public transit, green infrastructure and community, culture and recreation.

