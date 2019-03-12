Three names to be added to Belleville Cenotaph

By Evan McClelland

BELLEVILLE – Belleville will be honouring three individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice over a century ago.

Their names are Lt. David Alwyn Forneri, his sister Nursing Sister Agnes Florien Forneri and Flight Sub-Lt. Ellis Vair Reid. All of them gave their lives in the First World War and are commemorated elsewhere, but not in Belleville. That changes this summer.

City council approved to add their names to the Belleville Cenotaph Monday.

Agnes Florien Forneri’s inclusion may garner national attention as it was a rarity for a woman to have served and died in the war, Robyn May, Loyalist Alumni and one the people who proved she should be added to the memorial, said.

The ceremony is set take place on Sunday July 28 at 1 p.m.

Further details to come.

