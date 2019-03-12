Police investigating sudden death in Prince Edward County

By Liam Radford

BELLEVILLE – The Prince Edward County OPP are investigating the sudden death of a 34-year-old man found Monday afternoon in a home in Hallowell Township.

The investigation involves the Prince Edward County OPP Crime Unit, the Community Street Crime Unit and the East Region Forensic Identification services. The cause of death is being withheld until the investigation is complete.

The OPP ask that if anyone has information related to this death to contact the OPP Provincial Communications Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477(TIPS)

