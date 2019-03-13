County Road 3 information session planned in Prince Edward County

By Liam Radford

BELLEVILLE – A public information meeting about planned roadwork on County Road 3 in Prince Edward County will be held this coming Tuesday.

At the meeting, designs will be presented for the reconstruction of the road west from County Road 23 for one kilometre. The plan includes paving the road with the addition of shared lanes on both sides, cross-culvert replacements and minor drainage improvements.

The meeting will be held at Massassaga-Rednersville Public School on Tuesday between 4 and 6 p.m. The municipality is inviting the public to share their comments. If you can’t attend, you have until March 25 to provide written comments to project managers Joe Angelo and Mark Spiers:

Joe Angelo, Project Manager, County of Prince Edward

332 Picton Main Street, Picton, Ont. K0K 2T0

Tel.: 613.476.2148, ext. 2001

Fax: 613.471.2050

Email: jangelo@pecounty.on.ca

Mark Spiers, Project Manager

DM Wills Associates Limited

150 Jameson Drive

Peterborough, Ont. K9J 0B9

Tel.: 705.742.2297 ext. 227

Email: mspiers@dmwills.com

