Facebook down for 21 hours in some regions

By Liam Radford

BELLEVILLE – Facebook’s status page says it’s still experiencing partial outages on its platforms after being down 21 hours Wednesday.

Many people across the world reported the outage on Twitter, using the hashtag #facebookdown, that they were unable to log in to Facebook or Instagram, post anything on those sites or use some of the features of Facebook’s messenger.

According to Downdetector.com, a website that takes reports from people about website statuses, Facebook’s outages affected people in parts of Canada, the US, and Europe.

Facebook said on Twitter that it is ” focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” and that the site was not the victim of a Distributed Denial of Service attack.

A DDoS attack is when the target website is flooded with fake connections in an attempt to slow it down or stop the service completely.

