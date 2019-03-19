Peace vigil in Belleville Wednesday in solidarity with New Zealand victims

By Kyle Ellington and Tahreem Fatima

BELLEVILLE – Local residents are invited to take part in a peace vigil Wednesday evening to show support for victims of the Christchurch terror attack in New Zealand and to stand with local Muslims.

The vigil takes place at 7 p.m. at Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 516 Victoria Ave. It has been organized by Holy Trinity and the Interfaith Quinte group of the United Nations Association in Canada Quinte Branch.

Meanwhile, the flag at Belleville City Hall was lowered Wednesday morning and will remain so until Thursday, to coincide with the peace vigil.

In a news release late Tuesday announcing the flag lowering, city spokesperson Marilyn Warren says the city is

expressing “deepest condolences to the Christchurch community, and our Muslim families in Belleville.”

Mayor Mitch Panciuk will address the evening vigil.

“It’s a helpless feeling when such a devastating tragedy strikes,” Panciuk is quoted as saying in the press release. “One can’t begin to imagine the pain and anguish the Christchurch community is going through. We wanted to find a way, simple as it is, to let them know our hearts and prayers are with them.”

A book of condolences has been placed at the Belleville Public Library for people to stop by and sign. The book will be there for one week, after which it will be sent to the mayor’s office in Christchurch.

“Please take a moment and visit the library this week to sign the condolence book,” Panciuk says in the news release.

Last Friday, a shooter opened fire at Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch during Friday prayers. The attacks killed 51 people and injured another 50. A 28-year-old Australian man was arrested and charged with murder.

The alleged gunman published racist political manifestos and streamed the mass shooting on Facebook Live.

