OPP crackdown on distracted drivers during March break

By Alan-Michael Steele

BELLEVILLE – Over 2000 drivers have been charged with distracted driving since January with the majority caught during March break, according to the OPP.

Across the province last week, police say more than 1,500 drivers were spotted using handheld electronic devices and charged with distracted driving.

Local OPP detachments have laid several charges as part of the crackdown. Napanee OPP are reporting 47 distracted driving charges this year and Quinte West OPP have charged 21 drivers, according to Bill Dickson, a spokesperson for the OPP. Dickson said the large area the Napanee detachment covers, including a long stretch of highway 401, is why there are more charges in that region.

These charges specifically represent drivers distracted by handheld electronic devices, Dickson said.

Increased penalties for distracted driving took effect in January, meaning drivers charged can be fined $1,000, lose three demerit points on their licence and receive a three-day driving suspension.

