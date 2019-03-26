Police respond to two cases of stolen items in vehicles

By Tamara Pilon

BELLEVILLE – Two separate vehicles in downtown Belleville were entered Monday night and a number of small items were reported stolen, police said Tuesday.

The first incident happened on Charles Street, police said. The unknown person entered the vehicle and three packs of cigarettes were stolen.

The vehicle was rummaged through further but nothing else was taken, said police.

The second incident was reported on George Street. The vehicle was entered overnight and all that was taken was a blanket, p0lice said.

Police want to remind the public not to leave their keys or other valuable items in vehicles and also make sure they are locked when left unattended.

Comments