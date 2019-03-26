Live Chat: OSAP changes impact students

Belleville – Majority of the Loyalist college students are worried about the changes about OSAP by the Doug Ford government according to the informal survey conducted by the QNet News.

We are interested in finding out what students think about the changes and how they think it’s going to affect them. Qnet News is planning a live interactive session on the changes of OSAP proposed by the Ford government on March 27 at 6 p.m.

It will be a topic-based discussion. Students and people concerned about the changes are welcome to join in.

