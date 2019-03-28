Members of the Quinte region Muslim community speak about Christchurch

By Evan McClelland

BELLEVILLE – Even though it happened on the other side of the world, the shootings in New Zealand have been felt in Belleville’s Muslim community.

QNet News reached out to some members of that community to get their thoughts on the tragedy that took the lives of 50 people on March 15. Shahid Mahmood was the first who agreed to speak to us.

“It was unbelievable and shocking, but not entirely unexpected based on other experiences we have been seeing. It’s just unfortunate,” Mahmood said.

He had seen events like this had happen in other countries, and said that violence like the Christchurch shootings shouldn’t happen in a country like New Zealand, because they have a high level of education and prosperity.

Mass shootings are also, “not something that we can believe we are immune to in Canada,” Mahmood said. “We all remember the Quebec City incident just a couple of years ago … I don’t think there was enough of a follow-up on that.”

As it did after the Quebec City mosque shooting, Belleville held a peace vigil on March 20 to honour the lives lost in the attack in New Zealand. Mahmood praised how people have reacted to Christchurch here in Canada.

“That response is unbelievable,” he said. “That is a true testament of human dignity and empathy that can be set as an example for anyone in the world.” By coming forward to offer condolences and support to Muslims, he said Canadians “showed their true compassion and love.”

When asked what kind of solutions are necessary Mahmood pointed to education as a means to quell the violence.

Mohammad Waleed said that attacks like Christchurch happen because of ignorance.

“It makes me feel how there is a huge lack of understanding of the Muslim culture,” Waleed said. “Mainly due to the fact that a lot of what media portrays is either wrong or they paint the whole two billion (Muslim) population with the same brush.”

“If you’re hearing terrible things about Muslims, get to know someone who is a Muslim,” he said. “Before you put any judgment, or anything, just talk to someone.”

Non-Muslims have come into the mosque he prays at, and “I was surprised, and I was happy because they were really courageous,” he said. “They actually came into the mosque to ask a few questions, and I was like, ‘Have a seat! Let’s have a chat!’ That was great.”

Ali Mirza checks the news every morning and he said the attacks in New Zealand were the first thing he saw when he woke up March 15.

“As a human being when you hear this kind of news it affects you,” he said. “Your heart sinks and you think of all the people that lost their lives, the father and the kids, and the mom.”

Even though these kinds of attacks are common now, Mirza was said he was hopeful about what the future has to offer.

“I think we’re on the right track … with time things will change, slowly and gradually, and things are changing,” he said.

