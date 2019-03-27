Police seeking answers on Belleville man’s disappearance and murder 11 years ago

By Tamara Pilon

BELLEVILLE – It’s been 11 years since 65-year-old Calvin Vanness from Belleville went missing, and the OPP and Belleville police are still investigating his disappearance and murder.

The last time he was seen was March 26, 2008, after witnesses saw him driving his car, a four-door, grey 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix with red flames on the side, in the Belleville area, police said.

On April 1, 2008, the car was located in a car-pool parking lot at Highways 38 and 401 in Kingston. Police say they believe someone else was driving the car for at least some of the time between when Vanness was last seen and when the car was found.

Belleville police and members of the OPP, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, have been investigating the case as a homicide since April 2010, police said.

Investigators believe that someone has information that can help them solve the crime that took place, said police.

The Ontario government is offering a reward of $50,000 to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the murder of Vanness.

Anyone with information regarding the disappearance and death is asked to contact theCriminal Investigation Branch at 1-888-310-1122 or (705) 329-6111, or their nearest police authority.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-8477. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Comments