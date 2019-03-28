Belleville police arrest man after he threatened neighbours with a baseball bat

By Tamara Pilon

BELLEVILLE – A dispute where a 46-year-old man threatened two of his neighbours with an aluminum baseball bat on Charlotte Street in the city’s west end led to an arrest and chargers on Wednesday.

When police arrived around 10:30 a.m. the man had returned to his home, police said.

They were able to keep him in his home while trying and failing to negotiate with him and a warrant for his arrest was made and the Belleville Police Service Containment Team was called to help arrest the man, they said.

At around 2:30 p.m., the man exited his house and was arrested without incident and an aluminum bat was seized and no one was injured, said police.

The man was charged with possession of dangerous weapons and two counts of uttering threats, police said.

He will remain in custody until his bail hearing Thursday.

