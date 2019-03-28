Belleville man charged with stunt driving

By Tahreem Fatima

BELLEVILLE – Belleville police charged a 23-year-old man with stunt driving on Wednesday.

At 11:00 a.m. an officer on patrol in the city’s east end observed an erratic driver on Meadowvale Ave. The driver drove throughout several streets before he was stopped on Plaza Square. The man was charged and his car was impounded.

The man will appear in the court on May 6.

Police are looking for a potential witness –a male pedestrian who was walking his dog at the time in the area of Victoria Avenue and Park Lane. If he or any other person witnessed the stunt driving they’re encouraged to contact Const. Fyke at 613-966-0882 ext. 2228.

