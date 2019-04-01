Local

Napanee OPP looking for suspects in a break and enter

  • April 1, 2019 at 1:46 pm

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – Napanee OPP are looking for two men and a woman who were seen breaking into a cottage in Stone Mills Township Wednesday.

At 10:45 a.m., OPP received a call of a break and enter on Red Cedar Point Road where the suspects were seen loading small appliances and a boat motor into a nearby vehicle.

Police are asking the public to help identify a man and vehicle involved.

The man is described as Caucasian, wearing a dark ball cap, and dark clothing.  The vehicle is described as a grey SAAB, a four-door vehicle with mis-matched wheels and trims and tinted windows.

Anyone who recognizes the man or vehicle in the photo is asked to contact Napanee OPP at 1-888-310-1122.  If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 or report anonymously online at tipsubmit.com.

Napanee OPP is looking for two men and women involved in cottage break-in at Red Cedar Point Road in Stone Mills Township.

 

