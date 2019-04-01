Prince Edward County announces CAO to be replaced

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – James Hepburn will no longer serve as the chief administrative officer of Prince Edward County, according to an announcement from its council Monday.

“The employment relationship between the County of Prince Edward and James Hepburn has ended,” Mayor Steve Ferguson said in a press release. “We appreciate the contributions James made to the municipality, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

The municipality is looking for a new chief administrative officer and is developing a transition plan to ensure the County’s services and programs continue to run in Hepburn’s absence.

“We are confident the municipality will continue to run smoothly during this transition,” Ferguson said.

The reason for the end of employment is personal and confidential.

