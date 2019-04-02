Quinte West woman charged after vehicle crashes into building

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – Quinte West OPP charged a 25-year-old Quinte West woman after her vehicle crashed into a building early Saturday morning.

At about 12:15 a.m., the OPP say, they were called to a single-vehicle crash in which the vehicle had left the roadway on Dufferin Avenue in Trenton and struck a building.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not provide any information on the building that was hit or the amount of damage to it.

The woman was charged with driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in her bloodstream.

Her driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded.

The woman is to appear in court in Belleville on April

