Belleville art gallery prepares to host local artists

By Alan-Michael Steele

BELLEVILLE – The deadline for artists to register for Expressions 2019, an exhibition of artists from the Quinte region, is approaching fast.

The exhibition is being held throughout May at the John M. Parrott Art Gallery in Belleville. The show focuses on art produced locally, and some pieces will be up for sale. Expressions is an event held every two years by the Quinte Arts Council.

The official cutoff for artists to register is Saturday. The exhibit begins on May 2.

Comments