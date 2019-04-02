Live Chat: Students staying healthy during end of semester crunch

By Tamara Pillon

As the semester comes to an end, many students stopping looking after themselves as they push to get work done.

The Loyalist journalism program is holding a live chat on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to have a discussion about the health and wellness of students at the college.

Studies show that students at college do not eat properly on a regular basis due to various reasons. In an informal survey done by QNetNews about eating habits of Loyalist students, respondents said they eat Mr. Noodles on a regular basis because it is cheap to buy.

The live chat will be discussing how to counteract unhealthy habits with little tips and tricks to keep yourself healthy.

We want your opinion about other reasons for not eating properly as well as ways to keep yourself healthy for the future. Your opinion of the changes in the Canada Food Guide will be discussed as well.

