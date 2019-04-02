Police arrest 20-year-old man for stabbing after he takes his alleged victim to hospital

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – Cobourg police arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedy stabbed someone on March 27 and took his victim to the Northumberland Hills Hospital. He then fled the scene leading to a nearly weeklong search for the suspect.

The wounded man was later airlifted to a trauma centre for his injuries.

Police arrested the 20-year-old man on Tuesday and charged him numerous offences including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He is scheduled for a bail hearing later in the day. The Cobourg police would like to thank media outlets and community members for helping to identify the man.

If anyone has more information on this incident, please contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

