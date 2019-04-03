Belleville police looking for man who stole rings from Quinte Mall shop

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – Belleville police are looking for a man who grabbed two rings from an employee at Charm Diamond Centre in the Quinte Mall, then fled the scene.

The theft took place Monday at about 4:40 p.m., police said Wednesday.

After grabbing the rings, the thief fled through the Shoppers Drug Mart doors, got into a white SUV believed to be a Mazda Tribute that was waiting there, and drove off on North Front Street via the Denny’s exit from the mall’s parking lot, police said.

Video footage shows the vehicle with no licence plate, which police said leads them to believe it was removed before the robbery.

The man is described as being in his mid 30s, white, thin, and five feet, six inches tall. He has crooked teeth with a chip in his right front tooth.

He was wearing a blue toque, dark blue jacket, jeans and black boots.

Police have not released the value of the stolen rings.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Const. Cory Mooney at 613-966-0882, extension 4180, or at cmooney@police.belleville.on.ca.

