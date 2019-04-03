Belleville police looking for witnesses in child assault

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – Belleville police are looking for witnesses after they say a 12-year-old boy was assaulted by three men.

Police say the boy was riding his scooter on MacDonald Avenue and Eastwood Park Drive around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday when three males approached him.

Police say two of the men held the victim down while the third one destroyed his scooter. They then ran away.

The suspects are believed to be high school students in the area, police said Wednesday.

If anyone has any information, please contact Const. Jordan Wells at 613-966-0882 extension 4189 or jwells@police.belleville.on.ca.

