Mayor Panciuk looking to help laid off call-centre workers

By Thomas Goyer

BELLEVILLE – Mayor Mitch Panciuk says that he is concerned with 240 layoffs at the Concentrix call-centre but believes that the city help.

“We were concerned to hear of the layoffs at Concentrix today buy are confident the city has the resources that can help those affected find meaningful employment here in Belleville,” Panciuk said in a press release Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Concentrix announced it was laying off many of its employees after losing a large undisclosed contract.

“We know what a devastating impact a job loss can have on an individual or family and the city will do everything possible to help,” he said in the statement.

Panciuk highlighted the upcoming job fair at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre on April 23 and said that there are hundreds of available jobs.

“We will also work with Concentrix to provide whatever assistance we can to replace the contract they recently lost,” he said.

