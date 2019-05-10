Green Party of Ontario now has a Bay of Quinte riding association

By Sarah Cooke

BELLEVILLE – A constituency association for the Green Party of Ontario has been formed in the Bay of Quinte riding.

A founding meeting for the association was held last Friday, communications director Egerton Boyce announced in a recent news release.

Members elected their first executive at the meeting. Phillip Mann was chosen president.

“We will earn your vote through hard work, a strong, responsible platform and a commitment to listening to you,” Boyce said.

