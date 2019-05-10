Pedal for Hope cops visit Northumberland County

By Connor Robinson

BELLEVILLE – Members of a cancer awareness cycling team have been visiting some schools in Northumberland County this week.

The Peterborough Pedal for Hope team, made up mainly of police officers, set out in late April and will cycle 1,000 kilometres and visit 46 schools to help raise funds for pediatric cancer research and spread awareness about kids living with cancer.

On Saturday, the final day of the tour, the 20 officers will be joined in the final kilometre of the journey by a group of children at Crary Park in Peterborough.

This week the team visited Hastings Public School in the village of Hastings, Hillcrest, Kent and St. Mary’s schools in Campbellford, Northumberland Hills Public School in Castleton, Grafton Public School in Grafton and Plainville Public School in Gore’s Landing.

Comments