Countdown to campus smoking ban only three weeks away →

By Michael Sukut

BELLEVILLE – By the end of the month, smokers at Loyalist College will soon have to leave campus to have a smoke break.

Faculty and students will no longer be able to light up cigarettes, vape pens, and any sort of cannabis products, according to the college’s new policy.

As of May 31, 2019, Loyalist will become an entirely smoke-free campus, along with other Ontario based post-secondary schools such as McMaster University, and Redeemer University College in Hamilton, Western University in London, and George Brown College in Toronto. You are also not allowed to smoke in any vehicles on campus.

Smoking and second-hand smoke have numerous health risks, and Loyalist is doing its best to try and keep students healthy, according to the Loyalist College website.

A smaller ban took effect on January 1, 2019. One smoking hut on the north side of the Pioneer building is where you can enjoy smoke products. The places to smoke on campus have been cut down before being taken away completely.

However, people at Loyalist who do smoke feel like their side of the decision is being ignored.

“I hear the people behind the decision were majority non-smokers, which makes it a biased decision,” said Chris Langeman, who attends Loyalist College. “There has to be mutual respect and a compromise on both sides, vs one side wins and everyone loses,” he says.

Smoker Stephen McCarthy, another person who was seen smoking outside the school, is also upset.

“I can understand it to some extent, but I do believe the laws of smoking, in general, are far too harsh,” he says. “At least have some designated smoking areas. If you are in the open air, you should be allowed to smoke in my opinion.”

A fine of $200 will be given to anyone caught smoking on school property. The school is taking on a non-smoking initiative. Loyalist wants to educate students about the dangers of smoking, and help encourage people to quit by providing the necessary accommodations. There is no need to confront anyone caught breaking the rules.

