Police ask for help in locating a federal offender

By Logan Somers

BELLEVILLE – The OPP is asking for the public’s help in locating a federal offender, who is in breach of his statutory release.

Neville Haire is serving a two year and nine month sentence for robbery and theft.

In a news release, police describe Haire as a 56-year-old white male. He is 5’10, 160 lbs, with grey shaved hair, hazel eyes and has tattoos on both arms and his left wrist.

Police say he is known to frequent the cities of Hamilton, Toronto, Belleville, London and the Halton and Waterloo Region.

If anyone has information in regards to his whereabouts, police ask them contact the following: provincial R.O.P.E at 418-808-5900, toll free at 1-866-870-7673, or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

