Ontario wide cellphone ban in schools starts in 2019-20

By Michael Sukut

BELLEVILLE – Spending time in class on your cell phone will soon be a thing of the past in Ontario.

A news release from the Ontario government states that the ban on phones in the classroom starting in the 2019-20 school year is part of the “Education that Works for You” plan. They want to make sure students now and in the future are leaving school with required skills to bring good lives families and jobs in Ontario. The government says cell phones distract students from paying attention during class, and can lead to a drop in grades. However, cellphones can still be used in class for educational purposes.

In the coming week, QNet News will interview students from an area high school to get opinions on the topic.

More to come.

