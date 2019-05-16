Two types of scams are targeting Ontario businesses

By Logan Somers

BELLEVILLE – The OPP are warning businesses of two types of scams targeting them.

Police say Ontario businesses and municipalities are being targeted by the “business executive” scam and the “card not present” scam.

In the first scam, an email is sent that appears to come from an executive inside the company the recipient works for who has the authority to request money transfers. Police say the email says the “executive” is working off‐site and has identified an outstanding payment that needs to be paid as soon as possible. The “executive” in the email will then give instructions on how to send them the money.

Last month, the Ottawa Citizen reported that the city of Ottawa treasurer Marian Simulik was a victim of these scams on July 6, 2018. Simulik sent $97,797.20 of taxpayers’ money to a fake supplier after receiving a scam email she thought was legitimate. The first scam didn’t come to light until Simulik received another email on July 11, 2018 claiming to be from a city manger, and asking for $154,238. In that case, Simulik followed up with the city manager on the email who said he had no knowledge of the email. The money in that instance wasn’t sent, but the funds that were sent on July 6 were gone.

The “card not present” scam, sends businesses an email that claims they are a regular supplier or an existing contractor. The email usually informs the business of a change in payment. The email will then give new banking details and ask for the business to begin sending their usual payments there.

The OPP suggests businesses keep an eye out for irregular emails. Some signs of these emails are spelling errors, formatting errors and emails requesting unusual information. They say if you are unsure if the email is real or not, try contacting the person by phone to verify the request.

OPP say if you a victim of these scams, contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by phone at 1-888-495-8501 or by their website.

