OPP cruiser involved in three-vehicle crash in Trenton

By Ryan Peddigrew

BELLEVILLE – An OPP cruiser was seriously damaged in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

The police cruiser was headed east on Dundas Street East with its emergency lights and sirens on. It entered the intersection at Byron Street where a car headed north drove into the intersection and hit the police cruiser on the passenger side. The OPP car slid and hit another car that was stopped at the intersection heading west.

The intersection was closed for three hours. There were no reported injuries as a result of the collision.

