Arrest in car theft leads to drug charges

BELLEVILLE — A report of a stolen car in Belleville’s east end turned out to be a whole lot more for Belleville police on Tuesday.

Police say they received a call from a national rental car company about one of their vehicles not being where it was supposed to be.

The company used the vehicle’s GPS and were able to locate it in the east end of Belleville and remotely disable it until the police got there.

When police arrived, two men from Brampton were found with the stolen car and were arrested on the scene.

Police say they then did a search and found a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine and a large sum of cash.

Both men were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men appeared in court in Belleville on Wednesday.

