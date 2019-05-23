Belleville Pride Prom offers a welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community

By Olivia Waldriff

BELLEVILLE – It’s prom time for high-school students in the Belleville area, but for those in the LGBTQ+ community who may not feel comfortable at a traditional school prom, there’s a very special version taking place this Friday.

Belleville’s Pride Prom, open to the LGBTQ+ community and their allies, is important for kids or adults who don’t (or didn’t) feel comfortable at their school’s prom, says Basil Boultbee, one of the organizers.

In addition to being an alternative celebration for current students, “it’s a chance for those who are a little bit older to get a re-do,” Boultbee told QNet News Wednesday.

Pride Prom takes place at the Belleville Club, 210 Pinnacle St., from 6 to 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

Boultbee, 22, and Steph Barton, 24, another organizer, said that if there had been events like Pride Prom when they were in high school, it would have made a huge difference by creating a space for LGBTQ+ youth feel more comfortable within their school. Such events would also have made LGBTQ+ students feel safer about reporting harassment, Boultbee said.

Barton and Boultbee have been involved in planning Pride Prom since March. Although they have helped plan events before, they said they have never done anything at this scale. The event’s name is A Roaring Affair and there will be a 1920s jazz theme; Barton and Boultbee said they’re hoping attendees will come dressed based on that theme. Music will be provided by a DJ.

While this is their first time as organizers, it’s not the first time Belleville has had an event like this. Last spring there was an Alternative Prom at a downtown location. Barton said they decided to change the name this year because they’re working with the Bay of Quinte Pride committee.

Tickets for Pride Prom cost $15 for singles and $25 per couple. They are available in advance here.

