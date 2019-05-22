Two drivers charged with stunt driving on Highway 401 in Northumberland

By Brock Butler

BELLEVILLE – Drivers who police say were both going more than 60 kilometres an hour above the speed limit on Highway 401 in Northumberland County were charged on Monday and Tuesday.

The first incident took place Monday at about 7 a.m., when officers with the Northumberland OPP stopped a 34-year-old woman from Aurora, Ont., on the eastbound 401 just east of Brighton. Police say the blue Ford SUV she was driving was measured travelling 172 kilometres an hour.

On Tuesday, just after noon, OPP officers stopped a blue Dodge pickup truck on the eastbound 401 just east of Cobourg. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Grafton, is alleged to have been travelling 164 kilometres an hour.

Both drivers were charged with stunt driving. They also received an immediate seven-day suspension of their driver’s licences and their vehicles were towed and impounded for seven days.

They are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Cobourg on Wednesday, July 17.

