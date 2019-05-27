Local

OPP officer involved in collision charged

  • May 27, 2019 at 2:19 pm

By Connor Robinson

BELLEVILLE – An officer involved in a collision in Quinte West earlier this month has been charged with failing to stop at a red light.

Police say that on May 15  an OPP cruiser was going eastbound on Dundas Street East with its lights flashing and its siren on. When it entered the Byron Street intersection it collided with a vehicle travelling north into the intersection The vehicle hit the cruiser on the passenger side. The police car then hit a third car stopped at the intersection.

There we no injuries.

 

