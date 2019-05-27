Fifth person charged in Quinte area drug bust

By Ryan Peddigrew

QUINTE WEST – A fifth person has been charged in connection with a major drug bust in Quinte West earlier this month.

The 37-year-old was charged Friday. They appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice the next day.

Earlier this month the Belleville Police and the OPP emergency response team conducted six search warrants in Quinte West in relation to drug trafficking allegedly involving cocaine and fentanyl.

Four people from the Quinte region, ranging in age from 40 to 63 were charged at the time.

Police say cocaine and fentanyl were seized as well as opioids and cash, all valued around $100,000 in Canadian currency.

