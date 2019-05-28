Local

Two people charged in drug arrest

  • May 28, 2019 at 1:30 pm

By Connor Robinson

Belleville – Two people were pulled over by police early Tuesday morning near Napanee and subsequently charged with drug and fraud charges.

Around midnight on Monday, officers from the Lennox and Addington County OPP pulled over a car heading eastbound. The two occupants were Quebec residents and are now facing multiple charges including possession of cocaine, identify theft and driving while impaired by drugs.

The OPP was notified by a traffic complaint in the Belleville area.

In total, 11 charges were laid against the pair, who are 26 and 44. The pair has been held for a bail hearing and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Napanee.

 

