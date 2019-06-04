Police services partner to run for Special Olympics on Wednesday

By Brock Butler

BELLEVILLE – For the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics, the Port Hope Police Service and Cobourg Police Service will partner to participate in this year’s annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Wednesday.

The goal for the torch run is to increase awareness around the participants and raise funds for the Special Olympics.

The torch run, which involves police services from across the country raised $2.3 million last year.

The event starts at 9:30 a.m. at the Port Hope Police station on 55 Fox Road and participants will head towards the downtown and finish at Giant Tiger on Peter Street.

Participants will then be transported to the Northumberland Mall parking lot by Boston Pizza on Elgin Street and continue along William Street, through downtown Cobourg, and along King Street East.

They will meet up with the Special Olympians at Cobourg Collegiate Institute on King Street East and walk the final part to Cottesmore Avenue, ending at the Community Living West Northumberland building located at 275 Cottesmore Ave.

Comments