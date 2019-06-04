Mayor makes public safety major priority during record flooding

By Olivia Waldriff

BELLEVILLE – People’s safety is the highest priority when it comes to the record-breaking water levels facing Prince Edward County, the mayor said Monday.

Prince Edward County has experienced flooding on roads due to rising water levels from Lake Ontario and the Bay of Quinte over the past few weeks.

On Friday, Lake Ontario reached 76.03 metres surpassing the record level of 75.93 metres set in May 2017. Levels will continue rising for one to three weeks before peaking, according to a Quinte Conservation forecast.

“Our primary concern remains public safety,” says Steve Ferguson, mayor of Prince Edward County in a press release. “We will remain vigilant in monitoring flood conditions and plan accordingly. We urge residents to do the same.”

The County is aiming to keep at least one lane open on every road that’s been affected by water, says Robert McAuley, acting chief administrative officer, in a press release.

Roads are being closely monitored and remain open, with an exception to Beach Street in Wellington, which is only open to local traffic. Winn Drive and Wesley Acres Road have been made a priority because there are no alternative routes for people on these roads, McAuley says, both are having barriers put up and extra gravel laid down due to water buildup.

Other roads being monitored are: Big Island Causeway, North Big Island, which has faced significant shoreline damage already, Hiscock Shores Road, Massassauga Shores Road and Smokes Point Road.

Anyone who’s primary residence is in the county and concerned about flooding on their property can pick up sand and sandbags for free at one of the 12 sandbag depots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. People interested are required to bring their own shovel, write down the number of sandbags they’ve taken and provide the address the sandbags will be used at.

For more information call Prince Edward County at (613) 476-2148 ext. 1023 or (613) 962-9108 ext. 1023, or email info@pecounty.on.ca.

