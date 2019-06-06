Loyalist students win national media awards

By Michael Sukut

BELLEVILLE – A number of media students at Loyalist College are walking away with some hardware after being recognized as national award winners.

Students from the Interactive Media Development: Film and TV Production and the Radio Broadcasting programs won Canadian Media Educators awards last month.

The Canadian Media Educators base the awards on creativity and technical proficiency in radio, TV/video, photography and animation taught in institutions that are members of the CME.

The winning entries were described as excellent, straight to the point, great concepts, relevant, creative and making good use of music and sound effects.

Out of the 25 winning projects, four Loyalist-based submissions won awards and one was given an honourable mention. That totals 16 per cent of the awards handed out, which meant Loyalist tied for the most awards won with Red River College in Winnipeg and Nova Scotia Community College in Halifax.

The Loyalist winners were:

StreamFlip, by Christopher Ashby, Jordan Goncalves, Casey Moffatt and Jonny Eves-Kinsley

Quinte Sympathy, by Jairus Leeson and Sara Phillips

Creative Claude, by Karlie Armstrong

I am Santa Claus, by Martin Richardson

The honourable mention went to the long documentary Down VII, Up VIII by Jairus Leeson, Sara Phillips, Rebecca Huntington and Andrew Tulett.

Comments