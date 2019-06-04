Fenelon Township man charged in incident near Madoc

By Ryan Peddigrew

MADOC – A 29-year-old man from Fenelon Township was charged after an incident in Madoc on Sunday night.

Police responded to a call about three cars driving erratically on Highway 7 near Madoc around 8:30 p.m., and stopped one of them. After a brief investigation, the man from Fenelon Township, located in the city of Kawartha Lakes, is facing four different charges related to driving impaired and stunt driving.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on June 20th.

