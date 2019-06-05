Record-breaking rainfall causing problems for local businesses

By Logan Somers

BELLEVILLE – Belleville continues to have a run of bad luck with rain, flooding and rising waters along the Bayshore trail and it’s having an impact on local businesses.

“It’s affecting business big time,” said Lauree Simons, manager of the Boathouse Restaurant.

“We have to close down certain areas because of flooding inside once in a while like the back of the restaurant, back part of the patio and the whole side of the patio.”

When asked about precautions being taken to stop the water Simons said the sandbags have been a key part.

“But as soon as we see the water coming up we’ll use the wetbacks to get the water out as soon as possible because we don’t want any damage, so we’re watching it constantly,” she said.

The trail closed on May 31 for safety reasons. That came after an above average amount of rainfall, causing rising waters that haven’t been this bad since 2017.

Christine Philibert, the water resources manager at Quinte Conservation, said Belleville has received above average rainfall for the past four months.

“We’re at record-breaking water levels that have been recorded on the Bay Quinte,” Philibert said,

Due to rising waters, there is now a risk of some erosion to the trail if there’s high wave action that deteriorates the soil, she said.

The upcoming forecast for Belleville still has days that will bring rain, but as of now it’s looking promising with many days showing no signs of the rain that has plagued Belleville for the past couple months. The Weather Network has reported that the next seven days will be mostly sunny, with only one day bringing rain.

