Man charged for uttering threats in Cobourg

  • June 6, 2019 at 10:20 am
 
BELLEVILLE – A man faces numerous charges after police say he uttered threats inside a business in downtown Cobourg on May 31.
 
Police say that around 1:15 a.m that morning, the 59-year-old man from Caledonia near Hamilton took out a hunting knife attached to his pants and made threats after he was accused of theft from the business.
 
The man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, possessing a dangerous weapon and theft under $5,000.
 
He is scheduled to appear in court in July.
 

