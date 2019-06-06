Man charged for uttering threats in Cobourg

BELLEVILLE – A man faces numerous charges after police say he uttered threats inside a business in downtown Cobourg on May 31.

Police say that around 1:15 a.m that morning, the 59-year-old man from Caledonia near Hamilton took out a hunting knife attached to his pants and made threats after he was accused of theft from the business.

The man was arrested and charged with uttering threats, possessing a dangerous weapon and theft under $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court in July.

