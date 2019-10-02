Loyalist College students vote for new leaders

By Brock Butler

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College‘s student government now has four new members after voting closed Wednesday.

Four positions were left unfilled in the previous election, held last March: first-year leader, human-studies leader, board of governors student representative and health-sciences leader. Loyalist students had been voting to fill those positions since Monday.

The first year leader is Jenish Patel who got 264 votes and 28% of the vote.

The human studies leader is Jenica Hammett with 174 votes and 22% of the vote in her category..

The board of governors and student representative is Prahlad Varu who garnered 362 votes and 36% of the vote.

Dorothy Ashford-Smith was acclaimed as health-sciences leader.

Comments