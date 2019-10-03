Belleville Senators season starts on Saturday

By Robert D. Champagne

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Senators will be playing their first game of the season on Saturday against the Toronto Marlies at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The puck drops at 4 p.m.

The first home game for the Sens won’t come until Friday, Oct. 11 when the Binghamton Devils come to town.

The Sens are now entering their third season in Belleville. The team placed sixth in the North Division during their inaugural season with a slightly better result in the 2018 season, finishing in fifth place.

So far, the team has not made the Calder Cup Playoffs, but this season could change that.

Comments