Loyalist Lancers basketball team to host Durham Lords Tuesday

By Michael Sukut

BELLEVILLE – The Loyalist Lancers host the Durham Lords in a basketball double-header on Tuesday.

The women’s team is off to an undefeated start, winning all three of its games. The team sits sixth in the OCAA with a 36.3 field goal shooting percentage. They also rank sixth in three-point shots. Brittney Mason leads the team with 60 points. Kate Raso is behind her with 43, and Piper Kehoe is in third with 28. The team currently sits atop the OCAA East.

The opposing Durham Lords have two wins and one loss to start its season. The team currently sits fifth in the OCAA East.

Tip-off for the women’s game is at 6 p.m.

The men’s team have three wins and one loss to start the season. They are the top-ranked field goal shooters in the league with a 48.6 per cent success rate. Ebenezer Teklezgi leads the team with 65 points. Just behind him are Angelo Sarsonas with 61 points, and Akim Ruot with 60 points. The Lancers are currently second in the OCAA East.

The opposing Durham Lords have two wins and two losses to start the season. The team sits seventh in the OCAA East.

The men’s game starts at 8 p.m.

Both games will be broadcast live on campus radio 91X (91.3 FM).