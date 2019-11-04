Man was driving the wrong way on 401, police say after collision

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – A 19-year-old Kingston man who police say was driving in the wrong direction on Highway 401 is facing charges after his vehicle collided with an SUV.

The Lennox and Addington OPP say they received a report of a vehicle travelling in the wrong direction on the 401 just east of Odessa at 2 a.m. Sunday. Shortly after the call came in, two vehicles collided.

The police found that one vehicle had been travelling west in the eastbound lanes at the time of the collision. There were no injuries.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was alone, while the SUV that was struck had three passengers in addition to the driver.

The police determined that the driver of the car had been drinking. He was arrested and taken to the detachment for further testing.

The man was charged with impaired driving while impaired, driving with a blood-alcohol level higher than the legal limit, and resisting a police officer.

His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The man is to appear in Napanee court on Nov. 19.